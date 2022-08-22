Ginny T. Lee, of Intuit and Khan Academy, Appointed to BOG

The former president and chief operating officer of Khan Academy will join Marshall’s Board of Governors on Oct. 19.

Ginny T. Lee was announced to be joining the university’s board of governors earlier today upon being appointed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

Lee has been recognized for her work with the internationally used education program Khan Academy; she has also served a two-decade-long tenure at Intuit in senior operational and technical roles.

“I am so honored to have this opportunity to help Marshall University navigate the changing higher education landscape and scale its impact,” Lee said.

Members of the university’s faculty have expressed their excitement to bring Lee aboard for her leadership and financial skills.

“Ginny Lee’s experience in the world of digital finance and online education gives our board a different perspective,” Patrick Farrell, Chairman of Marshall’s Board of Governors, said.

President Smith also congratulated Lee on her new position, noting that she is well deserving of a seat on the board of governors.

“Ginny’s reputation of integrity-driven transformative leadership is well documented and respected throughout the company,” Smith said.

Lee is an alum of Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business and a first-generation student.

“As a first-generation and underserved student myself, I am living proof of how a quality education can truly make a difference in people’s lives,” Lee said.

Lee serves as the second member of Marshall’s Board of Governors to join this year, following former Thomson Reuters CEO, James Smith, who was sworn in on Tuesday, Aug. 9.