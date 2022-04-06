President+Smith+Announces+New+Provost

President Brad Smith announced today in an email that current interim provost Dr. Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee has been chosen to serve as Marshall’s next provost and senior vice president for academic affairs effective April 9th.

Dr. Mukherjee has served as interim provost since last summer, and served as the dean of the college of business since 2017.

The final five candidates visited Huntington last week and each visited staff, faculty and students.

“The goal was to select a strong, empowered provost to partner with me, complementing my non-academic background. I am confident Dr. Mukherjee is the right person to fill this role,” Smith said in the email announcement.