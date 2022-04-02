Winning Senators and President Announced

Matt James and SGA President Alyssa Parks announced the winners of president and for each senator.

On Mar. 31, members of the student body and staff at Marshall University went to the Memorial Student Center to see who the next student body president would be as well as the winning senators.

The event opened with Matt James, assistant dean of student affairs, and Alyssa Parks, current student body president, announcing senators for all the colleges on campus.

For the College of Arts and Media: Isabella Robinson and Lana Thacker. For the College of Business: Alyssa Hudson, Brady Doyle, Erin Roberts and Laura Hundley. For the College of Education and Professional Development: Bethany Raby, Kellan Romans, Nicholas Young, Emily Shannon and Jackson Hussell-Davis. For the College of Health Professions: Kylie Fisher, Kenlee Bonecutter, Alec Hess, Maddie Fields, Erin Wellman and McKenzie Myers.

For the College of Information Technology and Engineering: Lan Skaff and Isaac Rains. For the College of Liberal Arts: Tayma Al-Astal, Nick Taylor, Chloe Davis and Kaitlyn Blankenship. For the College of Science: Dylan Ellison, Makena Rauch Maddy Scott and Griffin Wagoner. For the Honors College: Olivia Moncada. For the School of Medicine: Zack Mitchell. For the School of Pharmacy: Angelina Tetteh.

After all the announcement of all the senators, Parks named the next president and vice president duo as Isabella Griffiths and Walker Tatum by a landslide vote.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who supported us and showed us some love and thank you all,” Griffiths said after the results were announced.

Meanwhile, Tatum told the crowd, “I just wanted to reiterate what she said, but I want to thank my family and my friends—our team. This is an amazing opportunity. We’re super excited. And thank you for allowing me to be right by your side… we are excited to serve you the students.”

Zack Kincaid, cabinet member for the Griffiths/Tatum ticket, said, “I was just so happy for Bella and Walker and our cabinet. I think we all put a lot of effort and work and time into this.”

Josh Dauber, also a cabinet member for Griffiths/Tatum, said, “Bella and Walker are two great leaders there. They are going to absolutely blow it away. I’m excited to see what they do.”

Parks at the end of the announcement said, “I’m extremely proud of her accomplishments and Walker’s accomplishments as well. I think Bella and I have grown so much in the past year. So, I’m really excited to see that she’s going to be taking the next step and will be my successor.”