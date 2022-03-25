Marshall+Announces+Final+Candidates+in+Provost+Search

Marshall University announced the 5 finalists in its search for a new provost this morning. These final candidates will travel to Marshall and meet with the university community.

Each finalist will visit each day of next week beginning on Mar. 28. Each day will have 3 sessions starting at 10 a.m for faculty, 11 a.m. for staff and 1 p.m. for students in the Shawkey Dining Room on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center. Each session will also be live-streamed.

The final 5 candidates are Dr. Phillip Bridgmon who serves as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of Central Missouri, Dr. Jacqueline Edmondson who serves as Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer at Penn State Greater Allegheny, Dr. John Griffin who serves as Senior Associate Provost at Clemson University, Dr. Ni “Phil” He who is a professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice and serves as Vice Provost of Faculty Diversity at Northeastern University and Dr. Avinandan Mukerjee who is Marshall’s Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.