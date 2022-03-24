Marshall Announces New Masking Policy, Masks Optional Indoors based on CDC Color Code System.

Marshall University officially announced the new mask policy that will be based on the CDC community color-coding system.

Effective immediately, when Cabell County is at risk level yellow and green masks will be optional indoors while being mandatory if in orange.

The CDC updates its system every Thursday evening, and Marshall will update its Coronavirus dashboard page each week to reflect the ranking. Signage with QR codes will also be posted across campus that will present the weekly ranking.

Cabell County was labeled green this week and was yellow the previous two weeks.

The guidance comes after many major cities and states throughout the northeast and west coast removed their masks mandates as COVID cases across the country plummeted. This will be the first time since last summer that masks will not be required indoors.