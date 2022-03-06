Marshall Ends Season with Loss Against WKU

After making a comeback from a double-digit deficit in the second half, The Marshall Thundering Herd fell short in the season finale to the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers.

In the opening minutes, the Hilltoppers were able to get baskets early and start stretching the lead. However, in the game’s early minutes, the Thundering Herd responded with a Marko Sarenac three-pointer to give Marshall a one-point lead. However, the lead for Marshall did not last long as the Hilltoppers were able to retake the lead.

The Hilltoppers were not able to expand the lead into double digits until the final seconds of the first half. Western Kentucky led by 11 points 39-28.

At the start of the second half, Marshall began clawing back into the deficit putting it in single digits. The closest Marshall was to trimming the deficit was to two points. However, when the Herd was in striking distance, the Hilltoppers would pull away and extend the lead into double digits.

After the game, Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said that in a night where Western Kentucky had five turnovers, Kinsey said Marshall has to learn how to capitalize off the opponent’s mistake. “Definitely got to learn how to capitalize those things, just like we’ve been doing all year, just like it’s been all year, definitely got to figure out how to capitalize off of when we get them to turn the ball over, we get them to miss a shot, we can’t be the team that’s trading baskets with a team like this.”

Head Coach Dan D’Antoni also lamented on the turnovers as in the ballgame, the Thundering Herd committed 15 in the ballgame, “And if you look at those turnovers, they were really kind of sloppy turnovers. They weren’t like they made a great play is like we got sloppy.”



Marshall now heads to the conference tournament at The Star in Frisco, Texas, where they will face against the Florida International University Panthers in the first round. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 eastern/6:30 central and will be broadcast on ESPN+.