Lifestyle Film Festival Comes to Marshall Campus

At the new “Lifestyle Film Festival,” Marshall will show six classic films over four days that depict different aspects of culture—such as, food, wine and fashion—beginning on Thursday, Mar. 3, at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

“This festival features films about fashion, music, food and spirits,” Angela Jones, director of marketing for the Marshall Artists Series, said. “So, it’s geared towards people and their interests—different kind of interests.”

“I think it’s going to be really neat,” Jones continued. “It’s completely different from our international film festival as well as the recent Russell Bruce Film Festival, which was a different kind of event altogether but similar in that there’s films and they’re screening at the Keith Albee.”

As a result of the pandemic, the Artists Series has experimented with different types of programs to present.

“The Artists Series chose specific films to show,” Jones said. “This is a new event. We’ve never had it before. Really, the purpose was because we didn’t know what types of shows would be touring with the pandemic going on. So, we got a new projector and a new sound system at the Keith Albee. So, we were exploring different types of film programming.”

This is the final film festival of the Marshall Artists Series 85th season. The films will show Thursday through Sunday.

Due to the pandemic, many events have experienced lowered attendance. Jones is optimistic and believes that more people are attending events on campus—such as the recent “Russell Bruce Film Festival” that the Artists Series showed in February.

“I think that the ‘Russell Bruce Film Festival’ went very well,” Jones said. “It was a new event as well and we’ve never had anything like that before. I think the films were all well received. We haven’t done anything as a live event since December—A live performance event, which was of the “America” concert and it did really well as far as attendance. So, I do believe people are coming out to events.”

The films that will be presented are “Roadrunner,” a behind-the-scenes film about travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain; “The Gospel According to Andre,” a documentary on fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley; “Very Ralph,” a documentary on fashion designer Ralph Lauren; “Sparkling-the Story of Champagne;” “Julia” a documentary on chef Julia Child; and “The Apollo” a documentary on the Apollo Theater in New York City.