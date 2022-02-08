WV+Celebrates+MU+Day+at+the+Capitol

The 2022 Marshall Day at the Capitol took place Feb. 8 when students and faculty gathered with legislators to show the programs and accomplishments of the university.

“At the core of what we are doing, is just representing Marshall to our state leaders,” said Matt James, assistant dean of student affairs. “it’s important because you know unless you are physically here and especially our students to be able to talk about their experiences on campus, not just their majors but what is it like to be a student at Marshall? What is the benefit of state support, state funding, and resources? So just continuing to be a voice for the school and to be an ambassador for the school.”