Mark+Miller+Speaks+at+Annual+Fountain+Ceremony

“Maybe it’s God’s will or maybe it’s fate, but I believe that tragedy not only brought us together today to celebrate the memory of these wonderful souls, but to teach us just how precious love truly is,” said Student Body Vice President Isabella Griffiths, during her speech at the Fountain Ceremony.

Students, staff, and community members gathered in the rain to remember the tragedy that the Marshall community faced fifty-one years ago when seventy-five members of the Marshall football program were lost to a devastating plane crash on November 14th, 1970.

The ceremony featured speeches from Marshall University’s President Jerome Gilbert, Marshall Football coach Charles Huff, and others. The ceremonies’ keynote speaker Mr. Mark Miller, a member of the Young Thundering Herd back in 1971, came forward to tell the community of how the plane crash changed his life.

Miller told his story of how he became One of The Herd, via a phone call to Coach Red Dawson by an old friend.

Miller made the commitment, knowing little about the University and never having visited the campus.

For three months, Miller was with the varsity football team.

“We were basically, our job was individual and team opposition for the varsity during practice,” said Miller. “We lived together in the dorm, we ate together at the training table, and we practiced together. We quickly grew close to our teammates and looked up to them in many ways. We had become family by mid-November as we prepared for the East Carolina game. We were there to see them off on Friday the 13th as they. boarded the bus for the short trip out to the airport to catch southern flight 932 for the flight down to Greenville, North Carolina,” said Miller.

He went home that weekend.

Decided to attend a Church Service to see some of his old high school friends, and when he arrived home the message informing the public of a plane crash flashed across the television.

“So, to answer the question that we have all asked, where were you on November the 14th between 6:00 and 8:00p.m. I was in church,” said Miller.

The family remained glued to the television awaiting more details to confirm the suspicion that they already had.

When the confirmation flashed on televisions across the community, many people came to their house to console his parents.

They had thought that he too was on the plane.

Miller locked himself in his room, unsure of how to handle the shock, and feelings of grief and sadness.