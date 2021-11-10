Marshall Volleyball Falls to FIU in Final Game of the Season

On Saturday, the Marshall volleyball team’s season came to an end after taking a 3-1 loss against the Florida International Panthers.

After winning the first game on Friday 3-1, the Herd could not find the mojo to get a clean sweep at home.

Head coach Ari Aganus said even though the season was full of obstacles, she is happy with the grit the team showed this season.

“Regardless of the result, this team is not defined by our statistics, but by our character,” Aganus said. “I am so proud of our entire team and cannot wait to see what’s in store for us in the future.”

Before the final match, Marshall honored its five seniors/graduate students: Ciara DeBell, Destiny Leon, Sydney Lostumo, Sarah Schank and Zoie Holley.

The first set went back and forth as there were seven ties, but FIU managed to pull away and win the first set 25-19.

In the second set, the Herd was able to make it a landslide in its favor as they won 25-13 to tie the game at one apiece.

The Golden Panthers were able to rebound in the third set, winning 25-17 to take a 2-1 lead over the Herd.

The fourth set started off competitive as the set was tied at 5 apiece at one point.

After that, the Golden Panthers went on a 20-10 run and won the game 3-1.

Schank recorded a game-high 23 digs on Saturday and finished the season with 473 digs, 10th-most in a season in program history.

She also tallied 1,175 digs in her collegiate and Marshall career which is the 11th most totaldigs by any volleyball player wearing a Marshall uniform.

On top of that, DeBell led the Herd in her final collegiate game with a season-high 21 kills.

She also had 13 digs which resulted in her 40th career double-double and 13th of the season.

DeBell is also third all-time in program history with 1,404 kills.

In her collegiate career, which includes the two years at Florida Gulf Coast, DeBell put up a stat-line of 1,490 kills, 4,359 attacks, 1,027 digs, 210 blocks, 71 aces, 58 assists, 1,687 points.

She also played in 411 sets over 120 matches, respectively.

Despite finishing the season 9-16 and 5-7 in Conference USA play, Aganus said this season has been a joy.

“Honestly, this has been one of the most challenging but enjoyable season’s I’ve ever been a part of,” Aganus said. “We have five amazing seniors who have been an integral part of the culture and program growth I have been aiming to create since my arrival.”