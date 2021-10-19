Corriher Finds Home with Herd

Staying involved in sports even after the game is played is important to Marshall’s Assistant Athletic Director for Media Relations, Jason Corriher.

Inn November of Corriher’s junior year, he walked into NC State’s internship office and started interning with the sports information staff.

Corriher credits this internship opportunity for helping keep his desire for sports.

“I had played sports my entire life, from age five to 18,” Corriher said. “Unless you’re an elite athlete, sometimes playing a sport is a thing of the past once you get to college. There was a void between high school graduation and when I walked into the sports information office. Working with media relations helped fill that void.”

After graduating from North Carolina State with a degree in mass communications, Corriher worked in the Big South Conference’s office for 21 months.

He then worked in the sports information department at Marist College for 3 years and then at Ohio University for four years.

All before landing in Huntington where he has been for 11 years.

“I’ve really enjoyed the vast majority of my time here,” Corriher said. “I’ve met so many great people, especially in the Tri-State area; I’m overjoyed we’ve had the opportunity to meet those folks.”

Jason’s job at MU as assistant athletic director for media relations means he keeps a stream of information and stats, so that other media members can talk or write about the Thundering Herd.

He is directly involved with football and women’s basketball.

Over the course of his time here at Marshall, the media landscape has evolved and so has his job.

“Everything is becoming more and more digital and we’ve had to evolve here with that,” Corriher said. “We have made tremendous strides in that over the past few years. Our staff has evolved in the sense that we are picking up additional duties.”

Those additional duties include setting up Zoom interviews for athletes because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As well as doing play-by-play broadcasting for Marshall women’s basketball games, when the team is on the road in conference play.

“That was important for me and for my own skillset, was to continue to evolve personally in media and how I could help support our programs,” Corriher said.

Corriher said he enjoyed learning and being a part of such a historic athletic program.“Between watching the movie (‘We are Marshall’) and just talking with people, you learn more and more about what Marshall University means to the people here,” Corriher said. “Until you come here and until you really spend some time here and visit with people. That’s been the thing that I’ve treasured the most. Getting to really tell the story of Marshall.”