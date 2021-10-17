Women’s Tennis Team Wins 8 Singles

The Marshall University’s women tennis team picked up eight singles wins, Oct. 4-5 at the ITA Atlantic Regional in Lynchburg Virginia.

“We got some tough draws, the ITA system switching a lot of things over, so a lot of our results weren’t counted towards rankings which resulted in a lot of crazy draws, but outside of that I thought we actually played pretty well, we competed well,” women’s tennis head coach John Mercer said. “Liz had some good results, Madison had some good results, some other did as well, it was good tennis!”

In the first day of action, Marshall lost in doubles action to Virginia Tech, VCU, Liberty and West Virginia University. But in the back draw of singles action Marshall picked up four singles wins, Jutte Van Hansewyck defeated Camryn McClure of Radford, Liz Stefancic defeated Barad Itzaki of Virginia Tech, Madison Ballow defeated Kirsten Husted of Virginia Tech and Emma Vanderheyden defeated Emma Fernald of William & Mary.

In the second day of action, Marshall garnered four more single wins. Ballow defeated Sara Salemyr of Richmond, Stefancic defeated Kirsten Husted of Virginia Tech, Vanderheyden defeated Eloise Saraty of Liberty, Reike Gillar defeated Elisa van Meeteren of William and Mary.

Gabrielle Clairotte said about her team’s performance, “I feel like we are really improving, each tournament we are getting better, we are really supporting each other, I really like the atmosphere, it’s really nice.”

Marshall women’s tennis will be back on the court Oct. 22 through Oct. 25 in Charlottesville Virginia, in the Atlantic Super Regional.