Marshall Hosts In-Person Homecoming Parade

Students walked along Eighth Street Thursday for the annual Marshall University Homecoming Parade.

Many of the University’s student organizations gathered, putting together floats and handing out candy in celebration of this year’s homecoming.

They partook in a float building contest as well as the University bonfire at the end of the route.

Many different organizations worked to create a float of this year’s theme, “Back and Better than Ever.”

Some of these organizations included: Alpha Xi Delta, Kappa Sigma, Student Government Association, Black United Students and many more.

Courtney Lulek of Alpha Xi Delta said, “We are really excited to do homecoming this year, we are doing it with kappa Sigma’s fraternity, and our theme is Eminem like guess who’s back, back again. We are really excited, and we always try to get involved with the community especially with homecoming. We really wanted to do something big.”

Students have been working for weeks to prepare for this event, and in the end, members from all different organizations came to show their support for their group as well as the Marshall Community.

“I am super excited about homecoming, especially as a Greek organization, I am really excited that we got to partner with a non-Greek organization, kind of branching out,” said Alpha Chi Omega member, Kate Dillon.

“Black United Students is a really great organization and we are super excited to do stuff with them in the future, and to see what Marshall has in store this semester and this year.”

Organizations included more than sororities and fraternities.

There were also athletic programs and some smaller clubs that showed their support.

“I am really excited to see everyone’s floats. I really like homecoming because it kind of brings us all together,” said Alexis Belt, member of Cherry Blossom Cosplay.

The Marshall University National Student Speech Language and Hearing Association also had a float in the parade.

NSSLHA Advisor Emmalee Moles said, “We are excited to get more involved on campus, that is a goal of ours. We are trying to get more out there and bring more awareness to the speech and hearing center, and just our field in general.”

The Student Government Association made sure the parade went according to plan. Members volunteered to help set up and direct organizations to their designated starting spot.

“The parade has been really fun, I actually volunteered and we got everyone in order. It was kind of stressful but it was really fun and I love helping out the Marshall community, and I want to do as much as I can,” said student government member Grace Cox.

The Winner of the Best homecoming Float was awarded to the collaborated groups Alpha Sigma Phi and Marshall Women’s Swimming and Diving team, with their Back in Black/ACDC themed float.