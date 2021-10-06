2021 Homecoming Court Announced at Unity Walk

Homecoming court was announced at the 2021 Unity walk, when students filled the Memorial Student Center to celebrate Unity as a University.

During the walk, students walked on each side of campus in two groups, beginning at the Rec Center and ending by the fountain at the Memorial Student Center.

They arrived to see a stage set for the upcoming speakers, including MU President Jerome Gilbert, coach Grassie, and students from all the organizations on campus.

Many attended the Unity walk for the poster decorations and to see the campus celebrate as a unified front, but many students also awaited the announcement of Homecoming court toward the end of the event.

This year’s Herd Homecoming court includes:

Donald Hansbury, senior psychology major

Bailey Harman, senior marketing major

Walker Tatum, sophomore biology major

Takira “TK” Williams, senior health sciences major

Ian Klepp, senior international business major

Evan Herd, junior occupational health and safety major

Catherine Mazzei, junior international business and Spanish

Leah Davis, junior medical imaging student

Caroline Kinder, junior secondary math education major

Alex Woodrum, sophomore media production major

Nico Raffinengo, freshman political science and international business major

Zack Ihnat, senior civil engineering and Spanish major

Nevaeh Harmon, sophomore biochemistry with concentration in pre-physician assistant studies

Bryton Leadman, senior forensic chemistry major

Mark Wheeler, senior journalism major

Each student said they were excited to be announced as one of the 15 members of the court.

“I was a little shocked, happy, super ecstatic… and I’d say honored probably is the biggest word,” said court member Ian Klepp.

Members gathered for a photo together smiling brightly as they celebrated their nomination.

“Words can’t describe how much Marshall means to me, and this experience has all been priceless,” said court member Bryton Leadman.

Each candidate began their campaign at midnight on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Campaigns include social media, flyers around campus and student engagement.

Each campaign finished on Sept. 30 and left voting open Sept. 29-30.

Homecoming court nominees are based 40% upon a process of interviews and resumes.

The rest is up to the student body and their votes.

Student organizations celebrated as members of their group were announced as members of the court.

Each court member has the goal of pressing an initiative of their choice to increase awareness for their initiative.

The homecoming parade will take place on Thursday night beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Fourth Avenue at Tenth Street traveling east to Hal Greer Boulevard, where it will move up to Fifth Avenue and continue east to 17th Street at Harless Dining Hall.

The winners or Mr. And Miss. Marshall will be announced at halftime when Marshall faces Old Dominion this Saturday.