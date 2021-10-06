Marshall’s Pharmacy School Looks to Improve Diversity

The Marshall School of Pharmacy received a diversity track scholarship of $15,000 that will be used to help with diversity in enrollment.

The grant was given to Marshall by the National Association of Chain Drug Stores Foundation.

Only seven schools in the nation received a diversity track scholarship from the NACDS Foundation.

“Increasing diversity representation in the health care workforce pipeline is one of the many steps that need to be taken to address health care inequities in our country,” said Shelvy Campbell-Monroe, assistant dean for diversity and inclusion at Marshall’s School of Pharmacy. “We are very grateful to receive this scholarship.”

West Virginia struggles with diversity.

Over 93% of WV residents are white.

Just over three percent of WV residents are African Americans.

With such low rates around the state, Marshall has its work cut out for its school of pharmacy to attempt to have more representation from its student body.

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores Foundation did not stop after awarding $15,000 to Marshall.

The foundation also awarded money to six other universities, awarding a total of $130,000 in the form of scholarships to different colleges of Pharmacy.

Among the other schools rewarded were Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy, South University School of Pharmacy, Washington State University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Florida A&M University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Gregory School of Pharmacy at Palm Beach Atlantic University, Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, and the Marshall University School of Pharmacy.

Marshall’s School of Pharmacy will use this scholarship money to enhance the representation of minorities in the pharmacy profession through mentoring undergraduate students.

Marshall will also be providing academic assistance through relevant science and math courses and workshops to minority students.

“In my role as a member of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy,” Gayle Jones, dean of the School of Pharmacy, said. “One of my primary goals is to develop and support a culture where all individuals feel welcome in an environment that support their individual personal and professional development. I believe it starts with a commitment to caring, a focus on developing and embracing understanding, and the dedication to learning and growing from each other.”