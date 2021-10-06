Marshall Hosts Drag Show to Spread Cancer Awareness

Students and supporters raised awareness for American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life with a drag show on Oct. 1 at the Memorial Student Center amphitheater.

American Cancer Society Relay for Life is an organization that raises funds to help research cures for cancer and help people battling cancer.

“This organization means a lot to me as I have lost multiple loved ones to cancer,” said Elena Nichole Stone, the host/performer of the event, “We are so thankful to be able to help such a good cause and be able to recognize and celebrate all those who have beat cancer and to remember those who lost their battle.”

This event was partnered by Elena Nichole Stone and Shaunte Polk, the director of LGBTQ+ on Marshall and has been going strong for three years now.

The event was consisted of many different performers, including Elena Nichole Stone, Tammy Faye Sinclair, Ashley Stone, Jenna Stone Sinclair, drag king Nathan LaFontayne and special guest Julia Deville, who is the current Miss Huntington Pride and the First Miss West Virginia Pride.

“These days, I am semi-retired from performing. However, I do love every chance I get to share my unique style of drag with the others. I have performed since 2003 and have been in stage in 11 other states,” said Tammy Faye Sinclair, a performer in this event.”

In 2019, the event raised over $900.

“Our hope is to at least match that if not raise a little more,” said Stone. “Five years ago when I came to the other Relay volunteers with this crazy idea, they thought I had gone mad. However, they went with it not knowing where we would end up. Being able to team up with Shaunte, we have taken this event to a level we could have only hoped for.”

The event ended up raising over $820.

For more information on this event and others that may come up, contact Shaunte Polk at [email protected]