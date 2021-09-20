Students, Staff Give Back During Housekeeping Appreciation Week

Housekeepers and Environmental Service workers are being honored Sept. 13-18 for their hard work.

“The work they do can often times go under-appreciated, but they are the foundation for so much of what makes Marshall University beautiful and great,” Karen Sommers, assistant director of residence life said.

Since the start of COVID, they have been working every day to keep everything sanitized and safe for students who live on or off campus.

“The goal is to celebrate and acknowledge the hard and important work all the facilities, grounds, and sustainability people do on campus,” Sommers said.

The committee, chaired by Lisa Martin and Tootie Carter, organized many ways to appreciate them and for students to participate.

“The one way in which students can help is just to thank a housekeeper or service worker for keeping Marshall clean and green,” Lisa Martin, director of student conduct said.

Students are encouraged to send letters of appreciation to their favorite honored member which can be found in the Student Government Office located in the Memorial Student Center.

“This week they will receive cards and letters, some of them will be job shadowed, and then on Friday we will be having food, games and fun on the Student Center Plaza from 12:00 – 2:00,” said Deanna Stewart, office administrator of housing operations.

Students can volunteer to shadow a worker by filling out a volunteer form on the Marshall University Operations website.

If students want to volunteer at the celebration luncheon on Friday, they can contact Tootie Carter at 304-696-2528 or at [email protected] or Lisa Martin at 304-696-2495 or at [email protected]