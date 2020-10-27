CAB to host “Scream” screening

Marshall University’s Campus Activities Board (CAB) will be hosting a showing of “Scream” for their next “Screen on the Green” event Saturday.

Raul Moreno, graduate assistant for Student Activities, said these are signature events where they show a movie on campus.

“The movies we choose sometimes fall under a theme such as a scary movie in October,” Moreno said. “The other times, we show movies that have already been released in theaters and are relatively new. This event was created so that students can come out of their rooms, do something fun and get the opportunity to meet other students on campus.”

Moreno also said that due to the ongoing pandemic, changes have been made to the event.

“Usually we would just allow students to sit wherever they would like to come watch. However, due to the pandemic, we set out markers so that students know where they are allowed to sit,” Moreno said. “These areas are a little over six feet from each other and we require students to wear masks during the movie. Popcorn is now delivered to the students rather than letting them stand in line to grab a bag.”

Emilie Christenberry, president of the Campus Activities Board, said this event has been going on for the fall semester every year she has been a part of it.

“We’ve always tried to make sure that we show a variety of movies so that everyone has something to watch,” Christenberry said. “This is our last screen on the green for the fall semester and since it’s Halloween, we thought we could show a classic scary movie, which is why we chose Scream.”

Ronald de Castro, vice president of the Campus Activities Board, said this event is open to all Marshall students and community members.

“We are following all CDC and Marshall university guidelines to ensure proper social distancing and to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Castro said. “Due to covid-19 we are not serving refreshments, however, we will be serving popcorn that will be prepared and handed out to everyone that wants it. We encourage everyone to bring their own chairs or blankets, set them up physically distant, and enjoy the movie!”

Emilie Christenberry said she hopes students and the community continue to enjoy the series and that they feel safe while doing so.

“We want to continue to put on events that are fun and safe for everyone and hope that everyone enjoys the show!” Christenberry said.

