FEATURE: Miss Marshall 2019, Emma Ellis

Emma Ellis was crowned Miss Marshall 2019 on her platform for environmental conservation and has since contributed to the progression of a greener campus and has been a positive influence on the herd community.

Because Ellis’ candidate platform was campus conservation, she worked alongside the Student Government Association’s Secretary of Campus Conservation and Green Initiatives to help her plan a campus clean-up last spring. The event was supposed to happen the weekend of March 13 but was ultimately cancelled due to the rising pandemic.

“The plan was to clean up the streets surrounding campus, separate the recyclables and enter the quantity into a nationwide Recyclerama,” said Ellis. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 caused the event to be cancelled. I was still able to raise awareness for my platform through talking with students, and SGA’s Secretary of Campus Conservation, Jentre Hyde, was able to provide paper straws in the student center.”

During her time at Marshall she was an active member of many organizations. She was the President of her sorority, Delta Zeta, and of the Honors College Student Association. She was a member of Herd of Love and Students Optimistic for Curing Kids (SOCKS).

As Miss Marshall, Ellis spoke at Marshall Alumni events. She also attended Marshall University Day at the West Virginia State Capitol this past January.

“The position made me more confident in public speaking, as I gave a speech at the Memorial Student Center reopening. I learned how to advocate for myself and a platform I cared so much about,” said Ellis.

Ellis was also able to participate in the 49th Annual Fountain Ceremony on campus, honoring the 75 people who perished in the 1970 plane crash. She noted that one of her favorite memories as Miss Marshall was getting to be a part of that special day for the university and Huntington community.

“The sense of community that comes along with the ceremony is indescribable,” said Ellis, “I look forward to this November when we commemorate the 50th Annual. I am so honored to be part of Marshall’s history.”

Ellis is currently a first-year medical student at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, but she is getting ready to come back to Huntington to crown the next Miss Marshall.

“Last homecoming was one of my favorite days ever, and I cannot wait to see someone else feel the rush of emotions when their name is broadcasted on the screen,” said Ellis, “I still re-watch videos. The moment is so surreal. I am honored to be a part of that this year.”

