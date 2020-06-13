Marshall baseball’s Knight awarded postgraduate scholarship

Conference USA announced Thursday that Marshall baseball redshirt senior pitcher D’Andre Knight is one of 14 student-athletes to be awarded the Jim Castañeda Post Graduate Scholarship.

The 12th annual award is named in honor of Dr. Jim Castañeda, who served as an educator, coach and faculty athletics representative for 46 years before passing away in 2008.

The scholarship is valued at $4,000 and is selected by the C-USA faculty athletics representatives and approved by the board of directors.

Prior to the 2020 season being cut short due to COVID-19, the Orlando, Fla. native had seven appearances out of the bullpen, second most among the pitching staff. Knight had a 3.84 ERA, pitched 9.1 innings and struck out nine batters during the season.

Knight ended his final season with a two-game scoreless streak and allowed just one earned run in his final 5.2 innings pitching. He also was named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll and received the C-USA Academic Medal for achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher.

Knight earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2019 and will enter his second year as a student in Marshall’s psychology graduate program in the fall of 2020.

