University to welcome new students via virtual orientations

New students at Marshall University can digitally experience campus through online virtual orientation sessions starting June 9.

Orientations are hosted by the university to allow new students to see what campus life is like and to meet the professors in the colleges they will be joining. However, significant changes had to be made this semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sherri Stepp, Associate Dean of Undergraduate Studies, is helping to plan the virtual orientations, and she said most information normally provided to students during face-to-face orientations, such as information about safety and parking, overviews of academic advising and how to meet with academic advisors, also will be provided during the virtual orientations.

“We are using a Microsoft Teams live event to host the program,” Stepp said. “Chris Atkins and staff from our digital video media production services are coordinating the event.”

In order to attend virtual orientation, students must register for each event through MU Online by filling out a form and reserving a date to participate. Students who already have registered will need to check their Marshall email account for additional information about how to access the virtual events as their scheduled date approaches.

Stepp says the biggest takeaway students should keep in mind from these events is the commitment of the staff to help students with their transition into college.

“We want students and parents to know that Marshall is a welcoming and inclusive community,” Stepp said.

Week of Welcome will undergo some modifications due to the ongoing pandemic, but Stepp said university officials plan to have some type of on-campus activities. Students and families can check for updates on the WoW schedule on MU Online.

All orientation events for June are booked up, but there will be orientation events happening in July from the 22-24. There also will be orientation events happening on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.