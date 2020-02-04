New iPad lab for use in Jenkins

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Faculty who work in Jenkins Hall said they are pleased with the building’s newest technological addition: an Apple-partnered, fully-functioning iPad lab.

Professor George Watson of the College of Education and Professional Development said he hopes this addition establishes fresh, technologically-advanced approaches to learning, especially for students studying to become educators themselves, citing that this is the first iPad lab on Marshall’s campus.

Marshall University has worked towards converting its large computer lab on the top floor of Jenkins Hall to the smaller, compacted physicality of iPads, Watson said.

“Having iPads instead of the computers we once had has allowed us to have more space to learn,” Watson said. “We have worked diligently towards this change to better match what is happening in public schools across the state.”

Watson said each iPad will work within the hands of the student to help them further achieve their learning goals, all while providing a new sense of growing technology.

“We hope that the presence of iPads will match what students will see in any class they attend, whether it is during their studies or a classroom of their own,” he said.

Watson also explained how the contribution of iPads sets the tone for what students of all ages have been seeing or will prepare to see in their upcoming years of education.

“Almost 50% of computing devices are iPads or tablets of some sort,” he said. “Public schools are paving the way for what is to come when looking at the future of technology.”

In addition to its tech-savvy advancements, Watson said the new iPad lab promotes the advantages educators can now share amongst their students.

Students can also gain access to a more hands-on approach when executing their lessons, all while learning.

Carson McKinney can be contacted at [email protected]