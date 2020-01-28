Campus intramurals underway

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Marshall University Recreation Center offers opportunities for students and faculty members to participate in a variety of intramural sports.

Noah Dye, a senior economics major and an active participant in intramurals, said he enjoys the Rec league because it can be for all skill levels.

“It (intramural sports) is cool because it allows me a chance to play the sports I played in high school competitively again and even gives me the opportunity to try new sports without the pressure to perform well,” Dye said.

After playing basketball and soccer competitively at Greenbrier East High School, Dye also talked about how intramural sports allowed him to befriend new people.

During Dye’s sophomore year, he was looking for an extra player to play on his basketball team.

He tweeted out that he needed an extra player, someone saw and joined the team, and the two later became friends, according to Dye.

“I have made also friends through intramurals that I wouldn’t have otherwise,” he said.

The deadline to sign-up for the leagues and tournaments is Monday, Mar. 5.

There are six sport leagues that are offered, including 7v7 flag football, 16” softball, 6v6 volleyball, 8v8 outdoor soccer, badminton and tennis.

There are also four tournaments consisting of pool volleyball, 3v3 basketball, FIFA on Xbox and outdoor cricket.

For the leagues, there is a set schedule of when the games take place with the exception of badminton and tennis, which are played based on the schedule of the participants.

The tournament events will take place on set days. Pool volleyball is set for Mar. 4 at 1 p.m., basketball is set for Apr. 18 at 1 p.m., the FIFA tournament will take place Apr.19 at 1 p.m., and cricket will be on Apr. 25 at 1 p.m.

