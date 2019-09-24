Parthe-Pet: Chance
Chance is very cuddly and playful and loves to hang with his mama. He is a mini dachshund that loves to give kisses and hugs to everyone he meets! He’s a good boy and a great friend to all.
Interested in featuring your pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with photos and a short bio.
