Parthe-Pet: Chance

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Chance is very cuddly and playful and loves to hang with his mama. He is a mini dachshund that loves to give kisses and hugs to everyone he meets! He’s a good boy and a great friend to all.

Interested in featuring your pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with photos and a short bio.