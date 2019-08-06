Herd football prepares for 2019 season with weekend events

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall football kicked off its 2019 camp last week with Media Day on Saturday and Fan Day on Sunday at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

“I am excited to get going,” head coach Doc Holliday said. “I know our kids are looking forward to it, as well.”

Family, friends and supporters of the Herd had the opportunity to meet, have autographs signed and take photos with members of the team during Fan Day.

The Herd’s season officially begins at home against Virginia Military Institute on Aug. 31, followed by a road game on the blue turf at Boise State on Sept. 6.

Marshall faces Ohio University, who was voted to win the East division of the MAC in preseason polls, on Sept. 14.

The Bearcats of Cincinnati, who were voted second in the AAC preason poll, will face the Herd on Sept. 28.

Marshall football will hit the road once agan on Oct. 5 as they head to Murfreesboro, TN to face Middle Tennessee, afterward returning home to face Old Dominion on Oct. 12.

The team will take on Florida Atlantic on Oct. 18 and will close out the month of October against Western Kentucky at home on the 26.

Kicking off November on the road in Houston, Texas at Rice on Nov. 2, Marshall will return home to play against Louisiana Tech on the Nov. 15. The Herd’s last regular season road game will be against Charlotte on Nov. 23, before holding senior night on the 30 against Florida International.

Sydney Shelton can be contacted at [email protected]