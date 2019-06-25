Parthe-Pet: Zues and Bob
Zues (right) is a six-year-old cat, and his brother Bob (left) is two and a half years old. Their favorite activities include eating and sleeping. Although they are not biological brothers, they love each other and cuddle like they are.
