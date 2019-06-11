Parthe-Pet: Nica

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This is Nica, fur baby of Jeff Wolfe (jazz studies faculty in the School of Music) and Beth Wolfe (Director of Continuing Education). She had a great time at Topsail Island, North Carolina, last week. She’s a 10-year-old Golden Retriever who still acts like she’s two, and she had a blast meeting other dogs and people on the beach.

Interested in featuring your summer lovin’ vacationing pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with vacay photos and a short bio.