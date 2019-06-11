Parthe-Pet: Nica
This is Nica, fur baby of Jeff Wolfe (jazz studies faculty in the School of Music) and Beth Wolfe (Director of Continuing Education). She had a great time at Topsail Island, North Carolina, last week. She’s a 10-year-old Golden Retriever who still acts like she’s two, and she had a blast meeting other dogs and people on the beach.
Interested in featuring your summer lovin’ vacationing pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with vacay photos and a short bio.
