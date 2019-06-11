Campus living comes with benefits

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Living on campus is all about building relationships, being involved and having a great time according to one resident advisor at Marshall University.

“We [resident advisors] want students to have the best time while they’re here,” James Redd, a seventh semester resident advisor said when asked what he wants students to know about living on campus. He continued by saying there are more benefits to living on campus than just not paying bills.

“Even though you may get a roommate and may have to live with someone else whether you know them or not, you get this real sense of adulthood,” Redd said.

Apart from feeling like an adult, students who live on campus receive various benefits. As of fall 2018, students living on campus have access to free laundry facilities. They also can stream television networks such as Philo, HBO GO and MAX GO through their Marshall accounts.

Another important aspect of living on campus, according to Marshall University’s Police Department Chief Jim Terry, is safety. Students are encouraged to sign up for programs such as MUAlert, a system that informs students of trouble on or close to campus. Terry also highlighted how living in the dorms provides extra security because of Housing and Residence Life.

“The residence halls are great. If you think about it, you got a safe environment. You have [resident advisors] there to help, plus you have 24 hour security,” Terry said. “You have a desk worker or a night watchman working the desk. You have to have a key card to get in and have to have a key card to get upstairs. It’s more secure than residential living.”

Walterene Lawrence, a desk coordinator who joined Marshall’s HRL staff in August 2005, has worked in multiple residence halls and talked about how she thinks students benefit from living on campus because they get connected to what is happening on campus.

“I think the best thing about campus living is being around everybody,” Lawrence said. “I like the little events and programs I see going on, and students get to be a part of that if they want to.”

Brandi Stroup, a senior civil engineering major and former resident advisor, explained that programs offered in the residence halls are to help students while they are in college and after they graduate.

“Programs in the residence halls are for building community as well as providing the residents with new information,” Stroup said. “The idea behind teaching residents new things is for them to become more prepared as they will be going out on their own.”

Redd agreed by stating that living on campus allows students to be where events happen.

“Living on campus means being centralized in the university, being where all the big stuff happens,” Redd said. “Don’t think a [resident advisor] is forcing you to go to programs to make us look good. The programs are there for them.”

Stroup said she realized that living on campus benefits students in an academic aspect.

“By living on campus you are able to be on-campus at all time which benefits you academically as a student when going to class or visiting professors during their office hours. You’re able to do these things without worry of being late,” Stroup said.

Students enrolling in the fall 2019 semester can also look forward to renovations in Towers Marketplace and the Memorial Student Center, where they will have the option to get food from restaurants such as Chic-Fil-A, Steak n’ Shake and more.

Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]