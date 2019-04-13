The student news site of Marshall University

Filed under NEWS

Mission West Virginia to host open house in South Charleston

Piper White, Reporter|April 13, 2019

To give the community an opportunity to learn about foster care and how the fostering process works, Mission West Virginia will host an open house at South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene April 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“We host different events similar to this one all over the state,” said Kylee Hassan, communications outreach director for Mission West Virginia. “This event is a little different because we will have foster adoptive parents, former foster youth, adoption attorneys and DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) workers in attendance.”

Mission West Virginia will be having these individuals attend the event to allow attendees the opportunity to speak one-on-one with people who have firsthand experience in foster care and adoption.

“Right now is a crucial time in our state, with nearly 7,000 youth in foster care and not nearly enough foster parents for these children, so we encourage anyone who has thought about foster care to join us, bring a friend and learn more,” Hassan said.

At the event, which is free and open to the public, a dinner will be provided, as well as activities and door prizes for children who will be attending the event.

“Learning more about foster care and adoption in West Virginia is easy,” Hassan said. “Just call Mission West Virginia (MWV), a hub of information related to fostering and adopting in West Virginia.”

Piper White can be reached at [email protected]

