The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under Showcase, SPORTS, Volleyball

Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

Sydney Shelton, Assistant Sports Editor|April 5, 2019

The+Marshall+volleyball+team+poses+for+a+photo+with+chef+Marty+Emerson+at+Huntington%27s+Kitchen+April+5%2C+2019.+The+team+participated+in+an+Iron+Chef+competition+as+a+means+of+team-building.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

The Marshall volleyball team poses for a photo with chef Marty Emerson at Huntington's Kitchen April 5, 2019. The team participated in an Iron Chef competition as a means of team-building.

The Marshall volleyball team poses for a photo with chef Marty Emerson at Huntington's Kitchen April 5, 2019. The team participated in an Iron Chef competition as a means of team-building.

Sydney Shelton

The Marshall volleyball team poses for a photo with chef Marty Emerson at Huntington's Kitchen April 5, 2019. The team participated in an Iron Chef competition as a means of team-building.

Sydney Shelton

Sydney Shelton

The Marshall volleyball team poses for a photo with chef Marty Emerson at Huntington's Kitchen April 5, 2019. The team participated in an Iron Chef competition as a means of team-building.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Chicken and veggies with a side of teamwork is what the Marshall volleyball team cooked Friday at Huntington’s Kitchen.

 

The volleyball team participated in its own version of Iron Chef. The team was split into smaller groups, where they were given chicken, fruits and vegetables. Each team had to come up with a dish that could be presented to the judges. Through learning to peel potatoes for the first time and having a fire in the kitchen the girls were able to present five different dishes.

 

Marshall head volleyball coach Ari Aganus got the idea from a previous school that she coached at. Aganus said that the idea was to learn how to prep and cook food in a healthy way considering that the girls will be on their own a lot this summer.

 

Aganus also wanted to use it as a competitive way to bring the girls together off of the court. She wants to change the culture around Marshall volleyball and one way to do that is to bring together girls who do not know how to cook with the ones that do, in efforts to meet in the middle and get a good product at the end.

 

“Hopefully we can allude back to things when there is tough moment,” Aganus said. “We can talk about how they set the entire place on fire. It is not going to change everything it is just going to add in that we want to know them and grow them as more than volleyball players.”

 

The girls were judged on presentation, taste and nutritional value.

 

The nutritional aspect of the competition was key because they want their athletes to know how to eat properly to fuel their bodies.

 

Marshall University Assistant Professor/Distance Dietetic Internship Coordinator, Tim Bender was there to assess the girls as they cooked and give them advice on how to make their dishes more healthful.

 

“As much effort as they are putting in their sports and training, they need to put that same focus and efforts into nutrition,” Bender said.

 

Five dishes made it to the table before the judges but there could only be one winner.

 

Although they started the evening by starting a fire, Freshmen Autumn Elswick and Joelle “JoJo” Coulter and junior Ivana Trencheva ended the night with a win.

 

“I definitely got out of this better cooking skills, better communication skills and leadership skills, Elswick said. “My team had a fire but we came back because we came together.”

 

Marshall volleyball will play its first group games under new head coach Aganus in its spring season. The spring season will kick off at the Cam Henderson Center against West Virginia State on April 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Showcase

Marshall grad uses education, connections to create business
Marshall grad uses education, connections to create business
MU cheer to compete in NCA Collegiate Cheer Championship
MU cheer to compete in NCA Collegiate Cheer Championship
People are laughing at Coseri, but that’s the point
People are laughing at Coseri, but that’s the point
EDITORIAL: Unity Month a unique celebration of diversity
EDITORIAL: Unity Month a unique celebration of diversity
Students socialize, create artwork at Paint and Sip event
Students socialize, create artwork at Paint and Sip event

Other stories filed under SPORTS

Thundering Herd routs Green Bay, stampedes to CIT title

At the end of each season, there are four NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams that take home a piece of hardware.   Marshall ensured i...

Herd softball returns home to face league leader WKU
Herd softball returns home to face league leader WKU
Thundering Herd seeks improvement at Irish Creek Intercollegiate

As Marshall’s men’s golf team prepares to hit the links at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate, head coach Matt Grobe said there’s a lot for his tea...

MU cheer to compete in NCA Collegiate Cheer Championship
MU cheer to compete in NCA Collegiate Cheer Championship
Family, brotherhood bring men’s basketball managers, team together
Family, brotherhood bring men’s basketball managers, team together
Navigate Left
  • Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

    GALLERIES

    Marshall grad uses education, connections to create business

  • Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

    SPORTS

    MU cheer to compete in NCA Collegiate Cheer Championship

  • Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

    GALLERIES

    People are laughing at Coseri, but that’s the point

  • Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

    OPINION

    EDITORIAL: Unity Month a unique celebration of diversity

  • Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

    NEWS

    Students socialize, create artwork at Paint and Sip event

  • Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

    NEWS

    Marshall scholarship offers option for grad school abroad

  • Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

    NEWS

    Rogner-Williams ticket wins preliminary election, four referendums pass

  • Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

    GALLERIES

    GALLERY: Stand up comedy show honors Women’s History Month

  • Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

    GALLERIES

    GALLERY: Elmore breaks school scoring record in Marshall’s first round win

  • Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills

    OPINION

    EDITORIAL: Aftermath of New Zealand shooting

Navigate Right