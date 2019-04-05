Students share cultural, social experiences at Culture Shock event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

To help individuals learn from the culture and social experiences of others, Marshall University’s Office of Intercultural Affairs hosted a Culture Shock event Monday in the Shawkey Dining Room of the Memorial Student Center.

“It was an event for all the people of different ethnic backgrounds to share their stories and the positive or negative outcomes they have experienced at Marshall,” said Owitigala Wijayagurusinghe, a graduate assistant in the Office of Intercultural Affairs. “As an international student myself, I think what is important in this event is diversity and inclusion.”

Wijayagurusinghe comes from Colombo, Sri Lanka, which he said is a beautiful island. He came to Huntington when he was eighteen and got his undergrad in accounting and is now getting his masters in accounting. He said that this has been a great second home for him.

“People stereotypically think certain ways, but that’s what we try to change,” Wijayagurusinghe said. “From our office, all the GA’s who work for us and all the administrative staff work really hard to get our word out.”

College is not about just teaching you how to be successful in academics, Wijayagurusinghe said.

“People in careers are looking for a well-rounded person, and how to be a well-rounded person is through these extracurricular events,” Wijayagurusinghe said. “This is how you get involved in society and the community.”

When it comes to how being a part of the Office of Intercultural Affairs has affected Wijayagurusinghe, he said, “If I say this office has become a part of my family, I am technically right.”

He said it is amazing that the whole staff is there to work according to one mission, which is to help students on campus.

The next event hosted by the Office of Intercultural Affairs will be Thursday April 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center.

This event will be the Interfaith Dialogue, which seeks to celebrate Marshall’s diversity in faith.

Savanah Matney can be contacted at [email protected]