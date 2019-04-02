SGA approves funding for student organizations, seeks female mascot return

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The following Student Government Association updates were taken from the announcements and decisions made and the events that occurred at the SGA student senate meeting Tuesday, April 2, as well as additional information provided by the SGA.

Senate Bills:

—Senate Bill 76.46 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $500 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization Ratio Christi by the SGA. The funds were requested for study materials, replacement advertisement materials, an end of the year banquet at Fat Patty’s and annual conference fees.

—Senate Bill 76.47 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $250 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization Pakistan Student Association by the SGA. The funds were requested for a day trip and for gifts and refreshments provided at a ceremony for new members.

—Senate Bill 76.48 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $500 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization the Organization of African Students by the SGA. The funds were requested for travel for a meet and greet, for food prep materials for a Taste of Africa event and for board materials and T-shirts.

—Senate Bill 76.49 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $500 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization Delta Sigma Pi by the SGA. The funds were requested for a Grand Chapter Congress conference registration.

Senate Resolution:

—Senate Resolution 76.17 was approved.

This resolution is a recommendation by the student senate to reinstate Marsha the bison, Marshall’s second mascot, before the start of the 2019 football season.

Jesten Richardson can be contacted at [email protected]