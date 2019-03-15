Intercultural Hispanic Organization celebrates, brings attention to Hispanic culture

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University’s Intercultural Hispanic Organization allows individuals who are interested in the Hispanic culture or Spanish language to participate with others from around the world.

The Intercultural Hispanic Organization is dedicated in celebrating and bringing attention to the Hispanic culture and Spanish language, said Connor Kinder, the organization’s president.

“We try to create a platform for the Latinx community so that individuals of Hispanic heritage can project both their culture and their individuality,” Kinder said.

Kinder said he heard about the Intercultural Hispanic Organization from the World Council, an organization supported by Marshall’s Office of Intercultural Affairs.

“I was interested, with the Spanish language and Hispanic culture, and since I have a degree, Literature-Spanish dual degree, from my undergraduate career, I felt like I have something to offer to the organization,” Kinder said.

Kinder said he hopes that students can see the hard work and passion that built the Intercultural Hispanic Organization.

“We strive to represent the Latinx community and celebrate the culture with events pertaining to Spanish music, dances, movies and even presentations about issues happening in Hispano-America,” Kinder said.

The Intercultural Hispanic Organization is small in numbers, but looks to continue to show students its platform of providing a zone where both the Latinx community and people who are interested in the Hispanic culture can express their thoughts and represent their individuality and passion, Kinder said.

It is important for students to participate in organizations “because they are designed to heighten and sharpen an individual’s interests and skills,” Kinder said. Being involved in a campus organization can also allow students to connect with others with similar interests, he said.

“Like college classes, organizations and on-campus extracurricular exposes students to new opportunities where they can gain insight in an area of interest and crack their hidden potential with a skill that they can develop with time and practice,” Kinder said.

Savanah Matney can be contacted at [email protected].