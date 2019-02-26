The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under NEWS, Showcase

City-wide campaign encourages revitalization of Huntington neighborhoods

Trey Delida, Reporter|February 26, 2019

The+Love+Your+Block+campaign+aims+to+revitalize+neighborhoods+in+Huntington+one+block+at+a+time.
Back to Article
Back to Article

City-wide campaign encourages revitalization of Huntington neighborhoods

The Love Your Block campaign aims to revitalize neighborhoods in Huntington one block at a time.

The Love Your Block campaign aims to revitalize neighborhoods in Huntington one block at a time.

photo courtesy of Nathan Thomas

The Love Your Block campaign aims to revitalize neighborhoods in Huntington one block at a time.

photo courtesy of Nathan Thomas

photo courtesy of Nathan Thomas

The Love Your Block campaign aims to revitalize neighborhoods in Huntington one block at a time.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Parts of Huntington have a chance to be revitalized one block at a time through Huntington’s Love Your Block campaign.

The Love Your Block competition, sponsored by Cities of Service, is a national competition aimed at engaging with and revitalizing communities that are deemed ‘low-income.’ In 2018, Huntington was one of 10 cities in the United States to win the Cities of Service City Hall AmeriCorps Volunteer In Service To America, or VISTA, Love Your Block competition.

That win resulted in the implementation of two AmeriCorps VISTA members, LaNette Hunter and Nathan Thomas. For a duration of two years, Hunter and Thomas will work with the city to manage the mini-grant program.

“Huntington was awarded $25,000 to be used for mini-grants in the target area of 7th Street West to 14th Street West between Madison and Adams avenues,” Bryan Chambers, communications director for the city of Huntington, said.

This year, the city of Huntingtonand the AmeriCorps VISTA members, took applications to allocate the reward money to the winner of the Love Your Block competition.

“Love Your Block is an initiative to revitalize neighborhoods one block at a time,” Hunter said. “Mini-grants and city resources will be provided to support the efforts of citizen groups and local non-profits to fight blight, things that hinder community growth through home repairs, lot transformations and community clean-ups.”

Mini-grants, totaling $1,500 each, are awarded to the best grant submissions. These applications can be made for various needs one may think the city needs help with, Chambers said.

“Mini-grant funding include, but are not limited to, enhancing public space and vacant lots, organizing community programs and services and minor exterior home improvements,” Chambers said. “While recruiting volunteers is important to the applications, city services that will be made available through the program include providing trash collection services and litter cleanup supplies, cleaning up city-owned lots and pruning overgrown, city-owned trees.”

Overall, the initiative seeks to improve the city’s appeal and functionality for residents, specifically in areas that may be overlooked, Thomas said.

“The purpose is to encourage neighborhoods to take ownership of their community by providing funding and resources for volunteer projects, and to make our communities a more sightful place to live,” Thomas said.

Applications for the competition are due by March 8.

Trey Delida can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Special topics course connects politics and video games

Playing video games is part of the curriculum in one new special topics course offered this semester, which encourages Marshall University students to...

Kappa Alpha Psi combats negative stereotypes for black fraternities
Kappa Alpha Psi combats negative stereotypes for black fraternities
UMS prepares disaster buckets for future
UMS prepares disaster buckets for future
Police Blotter

Possession of Marijuana A couple was noticed by an officer in the parking lot on the 1800th block of Maple Avenue, Feb. 18. When the officer approac...

Eating disorder stories shared to inspire, help others
Eating disorder stories shared to inspire, help others

Other stories filed under Showcase

Brooks-Harris, Dillon use redshirt season to improve on, off court
Brooks-Harris, Dillon use redshirt season to improve on, off court
Third annual MU Student Film Festival showcases work, artistry
Third annual MU Student Film Festival showcases work, artistry
Police Blotter

Possession of Marijuana A couple was noticed by an officer in the parking lot on the 1800th block of Maple Avenue, Feb. 18. When the officer approac...

Marshall community unites in protest of campus carry bill
Marshall community unites in protest of campus carry bill
GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Reading Stephen King books
GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Reading Stephen King books
Navigate Left
Navigate Right