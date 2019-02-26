The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under NEWS, Showcase

Police Blotter

Mackenzie Jones, Reporter|February 26, 2019

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Possession of Marijuana

A couple was noticed by an officer in the parking lot on the 1800th block of Maple Avenue, Feb. 18. When the officer approached, he noticed the white female, age 20, and the other occupant had red, glassy eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana. They handed the officer their bong and grinder, which contained pot residue, and they received a ticket.

Unlawful Taking of Vehicle

Feb. 19, around 11:25 a.m. to 12 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from the job sight at P3 project on 14th Street and Charleston Avenue. It was recovered Feb. 22. There are no suspects at this time, but it is still under investigation.

Petit Larceny

Money was stolen from the INTO building in the amount of $150. The money was last seen on Feb. 18, and then it was noticed missing Feb. 21. There are no suspects at this time and is still under investigation.

Trespassing

At 1:16 a.m. Feb. 21 a white male, age 28, was spotted in a dumpster. After being approached by officer(s) he was charged with trespassing and taken into custody based on his preexisting bench warrant.

Mackenzie Jones can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Special topics course connects politics and video games

Playing video games is part of the curriculum in one new special topics course offered this semester, which encourages Marshall University students to...

Kappa Alpha Psi combats negative stereotypes for black fraternities
Kappa Alpha Psi combats negative stereotypes for black fraternities
City-wide campaign encourages revitalization of Huntington neighborhoods
City-wide campaign encourages revitalization of Huntington neighborhoods
UMS prepares disaster buckets for future
UMS prepares disaster buckets for future
Eating disorder stories shared to inspire, help others
Eating disorder stories shared to inspire, help others

Other stories filed under Showcase

City-wide campaign encourages revitalization of Huntington neighborhoods
City-wide campaign encourages revitalization of Huntington neighborhoods
Brooks-Harris, Dillon use redshirt season to improve on, off court
Brooks-Harris, Dillon use redshirt season to improve on, off court
Third annual MU Student Film Festival showcases work, artistry
Third annual MU Student Film Festival showcases work, artistry
Marshall community unites in protest of campus carry bill
Marshall community unites in protest of campus carry bill
GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Reading Stephen King books
GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Reading Stephen King books