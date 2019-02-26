Police Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Possession of Marijuana

A couple was noticed by an officer in the parking lot on the 1800th block of Maple Avenue, Feb. 18. When the officer approached, he noticed the white female, age 20, and the other occupant had red, glassy eyes and admitted to smoking marijuana. They handed the officer their bong and grinder, which contained pot residue, and they received a ticket.

Unlawful Taking of Vehicle

Feb. 19, around 11:25 a.m. to 12 p.m., a vehicle was stolen from the job sight at P3 project on 14th Street and Charleston Avenue. It was recovered Feb. 22. There are no suspects at this time, but it is still under investigation.

Petit Larceny

Money was stolen from the INTO building in the amount of $150. The money was last seen on Feb. 18, and then it was noticed missing Feb. 21. There are no suspects at this time and is still under investigation.

Trespassing

At 1:16 a.m. Feb. 21 a white male, age 28, was spotted in a dumpster. After being approached by officer(s) he was charged with trespassing and taken into custody based on his preexisting bench warrant.

