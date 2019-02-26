Hutton Wayfarer Art Gallery to sponsor monthly exhibitions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Artist Robert P. Hutton lives in his own world, and he likes it that way.

“As a visual artist, I explore my own private world, and in the process, I discover personal meaning and truth,” said Hutton, a Marshall University art faculty emeritus who has been a full-time professional artist since retiring. “However, the final phase of the creative cycle is for others to share in the artist’s vision.”

Hutton, who taught a variety of studio art courses at Marshall for 29 years, has been a full-time professional artist for 20 years, creating art in his Hutton Art Studios, built in 1989, and exhibiting his work in galleries and museums.

Hutton also now has his own gallery, the Hutton Wayfarer Galley, which will sponsor monthly changing exhibitions with invited artists, beginningSaturday, March 16, with Mark Tobin Moore, a former Marshall art student, college art professor and gallery director.

The first Guest Artist Event opening reception will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on that day, with a 3 p.m. gallery talk by Moore. Following the gallery talk, a tour of the Hutton Art Studioswill be offered.

In the past few months, there have also been a few gallery openings at the Hutton Wayfarer Gallery, including an exhibition of Hutton’s work and an ‘MU Art Dept. Reunion’ event.

In the first art gallery opening, Dec. 29, 2018, a diverse array of Hutton’s work, created between 1975 and 2018, was showcased, including drawings, stone lithographs, watercolors, acrylics, oils, terracotta sculptures and glazed ceramic tiles. The subject matter of this show, which was titled “Duality: Nature and Human Nature,” was both figurative and landscape, Hutton said.

“From my perspective, it was a refreshing time with friends and a nostalgic pleasure to reconnect with my former students, especially those whom I had not seen for many years,” Huttonsaid.

The second art gallery opening was Feb. 16, for the “MU Art Dept. Reunion” event. Former Marshall art faculty and art students from during Hutton’s tenure were invited to attend, along with present art faculty and friends. A tour of the two-story Hutton Art Studios was also offered during the gallery opening.

Artists have a natural human desire to communicate and touch people’s lives, Hutton said.

“Since I have a large number of works accumulating in my studio, I wanted others to experience whatever expression and beauty may be found in my art in an inviting, unique setting,” Hutton said. “Although I exhibit through galleries and museums, having the Hutton Wayfarer Gallery gives me the opportunity to exhibit and sell my work more directly to the public.”

The Hutton Wayfarer Gallery is located at 52 Private Drive, 250, County Road 144, South Point, Ohio.

Anna Marsh can be contacted at [email protected]