‘The Trans Closet’ gives clothing options to LGBTQ+ campus community

Transgender students have a safe and inexpensive space to get clothing as Marshall University’s LGBTQ+ office’s closet allows them to get clothes that help them feel confident in their identity.

It was created by Shaunte Polk, vice president of intercultural affairs, in 2016 and relies on donations from the Marshall and Huntington communities.

The Trans Closet “caters to people who need it the most,” said Gabe Brown, LGBTQ+ student staff member.

Students can go to the LGBTQ+ Office in the basement of the Memorial Student Center, room BW14, to get clothes they need, free of charge.

Clothing options for students include casual clothing, jewelry, swimwear, make-up, chest binders and more.

“The main focus is the trans community, because a lot of times it’s hard for trans identifying people to get out and get clothes that they feel actually express their gender identity,” Brown said.

Getting a new wardrobe can be expensive and uncomfortable for some members of the trans community, and the Trans Closet’s purpose is to help ease those issues for them, Brown said.

Not only is clothing available, but students can also seek assistance on problems or ask questions because it is an open space for all.

The Trans Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all students with a Marshall ID.

Tiara Brown can be contacted at [email protected]