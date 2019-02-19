The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under NEWS

‘The Trans Closet’ gives clothing options to LGBTQ+ campus community

Tiara Brown, Reporter|February 19, 2019

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Transgender students have a safe and inexpensive space to get clothing as Marshall University’s LGBTQ+ office’s closet allows them to get clothes that help them feel confident in their identity. 

It was created by Shaunte Polk, vice president of intercultural affairs, in 2016 and relies on donations from the Marshall and Huntington communities. 

The Trans Closet “caters to people who need it the most,” said Gabe Brown, LGBTQ+ student staff member. 

Students can go to the LGBTQ+ Office in the basement of the Memorial Student Center, room BW14, to get clothes they need, free of charge.  

Clothing options for students include casual clothing, jewelry, swimwear, make-up, chest binders and more. 

“The main focus is the trans community, because a lot of times it’s hard for trans identifying people to get out and get clothes that they feel actually express their gender identity,” Brown said. 

Getting a new wardrobe can be expensive and uncomfortable for some members of the trans community, and the Trans Closet’s purpose is to help ease those issues for them, Brown said. 

Not only is clothing available, but students can also seek assistance on problems or ask questions because it is an open space for all.  

The Trans Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all students with a Marshall ID.

Tiara Brown can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Students, administration discuss issues concerning Marshall, Huntington at Coffee with the Mayor
Students, administration discuss issues concerning Marshall, Huntington at Coffee with the Mayor
SGA debates GPA requirements, campaign rules

Conversations became heated as Marshall University’s Student Government Association discussed changes to legislation during their weekly meeting tha...

UKirk reaches out through brews, conversation
UKirk reaches out through brews, conversation
Police Blotter

A white male, age 22, was stopped for speeding on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue on Feb. 9, where he admitted to drinking three ‘tall boys’ around ...

Marshall adviser nationally recognized
Marshall adviser nationally recognized