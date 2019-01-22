The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under NEWS

Marshall, Huntington communities celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tiara Brown, Reporter|January 22, 2019

Marshall+and+Huntington+community+members+walk+together+in+Huntington+to+celebrate+Martin+Luther+King+Jr.+Day.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Marshall, Huntington communities celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Marshall and Huntington community members walk together in Huntington to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Marshall and Huntington community members walk together in Huntington to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tiara Brown

Marshall and Huntington community members walk together in Huntington to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Tiara Brown

Tiara Brown

Marshall and Huntington community members walk together in Huntington to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






 Dozens of Huntington community members and students marched in unity in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, Jan. 21. 

“We have too many walls, but not enough bridges to walk over peacefully and join one another with acceptance and unity,” Maurice Cooley, associate vice president of Marshall University’s Office of Intercultural Affairs, said.

Things are not perfect in America, said Jerry Gilbert, president of Marshall University.

“We have a long way to go in this country, but I believe in the country,” Gilbert said. “I believe in the good side of things.”

The current issue within Washington, D.C. that is affecting all people needs to be thought of, and all the work that Martin Luther King Jr. did is in the process of being reversed, said Sylvia Ridgeway, Cabell-Huntington NAACP president.

“There are people guilty of those things,” Ridgeway said. “Racism is very much alive, bigotry is very much alive, and those people are guilty, but we, all of us are responsible.”

Ridgeway said the issue within the nation is not only a national issue but is a local issue for Huntington.

“I really do believe that we must get involved in order to cause change,” Ridgeway said. “I’ve seen it in Huntington. It’s not perfect, but I have seen some change in Huntington for the better.”

Being involved in community events is an important factor in generating change, Sandra Clements, a retired Marshall director of disability services, said. 

“We have finally come to a point where the university recognizes the city of Huntington and the Fairfield community,” Clements said. “We have to be here to support that.”

It is very important and dear to the community of Huntington to have days like Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated throughout the whole community, said Derek Rankin, MU Alpha Phi Alpha president.

“We don’t always get to celebrate black leaders within our community, so it’s always a great opportunity to recognize all that MLK has done,” Rankin said. “Where I come from, there are not a lot of us, so unity and strength are in numbers. This day gives me and my community the chance to allow our voices to be heard.”

There is still a lot of work that needs to be done, said Renay Freckleton, a Delta Sigma Theta Member.

“We must acknowledge the past, the work and progress that we have made, in order to renew our spirits,” Freckleton said. “We must go forth with what needs to be done so that generations to come can continue to enjoy what we enjoy today.”

Things will get better because “good always wins out” and “love conquers hate,” Gilbert said. “Let’s all work together to improve the quality of life for the ‘We,’ in the ‘We the people’ by approaching each other in a spirit of love and respect. Let’s work together to improve the inclusiveness in the ‘We’ in ‘We Are Marshall.”

Tiara Brown can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Parking problems persist for MU students
Parking problems persist for MU students
Students feel the effects of the government shutdown

 The partial government shutdown has officially surpassed the four-week mark, making history as the longest shutdown the United States has ever endur...

Marshall’s food pantry open to community, adds new location
Marshall’s food pantry open to community, adds new location
UMS aids in recovery for Wilmington, North Carolina
UMS aids in recovery for Wilmington, North Carolina
SGA senate vote creates new position in executive branch
SGA senate vote creates new position in executive branch
Navigate Left
Navigate Right