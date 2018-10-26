Ask the Chiefs luncheon aims to strengthen relationships between local law enforcement, students

Huntington Chief of Police Hank Dial addresses the attendees of the Ask the Chiefs luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Huntington Chief of Police Hank Dial addresses the attendees of the Ask the Chiefs luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Students, faculty and community members gathered at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24 in Room BE5 in the Memorial Student Center to join local law enforcement personnel in a lunch to discuss issues that directly impact Marshall University students.

Ask the Chiefs Luncheon was sponsored by the Office of Student Conduct in tandem with MUPD and Kappa Alpha Psi. The goal was to put the administration of Tri-State law enforcement personnel and Marshall students in a casual environment for the sake of communication and open conversation.

“A lot of our interactions with Marshall students tend to be more negative. A lot of you guys aren’t usually happy to see us,” said Hank Dial, Huntington’s Chief of Police. “That’s why it’s important that we have events like this, so we can foster a more positive relationship.”

The officers present made it clear throughout the discussion that the safety of Marshall students was a top priority. Multiple questions on the floor centered around the recent instances of men following girls on campus, and how women on campus can keep safe. First Sergeant G.N. Lush made it clear that law enforcement works tirelessly to ensure the safety of Marshall students.

“If somebody’s on campus who looks like they shouldn’t be here, we always approach them. We are very careful about the people around here,” said Sergeant Lush. “If we see you bugging people, we’re gonna ask you to leave.”

The police officers reminded students to report any behavior that makes them feel uncomfortable or unsafe. Jim Terry, Chief of the Marshall University Police Department, wanted students to know that the MUPD is a resource they can always utilize.

“If we don’t know you’re feeling unsafe, there’s nothing we can do about it,” Terry said. “There needs to be more communication that happens because when that communication happens, we are able to take action to make this campus safer for you.”

The officers present at the luncheon also spoke of their attempts to strengthen their community relationships.

“There’s a stigma against police officers right now, where some people are taught to be afraid of us. We are really trying to foster more positive relationships and show the community that we are really nothing to fear.” Dial said. “We spend time downtown, we spend time in the community. I think our relationship is more positive, but we are trying to grow our relationship with young people.”

The officers also spoke about how West Virginia police forces are understaffed and underpaid. The men spoke at length about how the work is hard but rewarding. They wish to recruit more people who are passionate, as well.

“This work isn’t glamorous,” Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons said. “We don’t make much and we work all hours of the day. Your first few years on the force, you work every holiday. But there’s a calling that drives us all to it.”

First Sergeant Lush added, “This work is unappealing to a lot of people. You have the social stigma to combat, and you also have the fact that you’re not making money and you’re working long hours. We can’t get a lot of qualified people to want to do this.”

Despite the lack of resources faced by West Virginia Police and their woes with recruitment, Dial is optimistic toward Marshall students and other millennial-aged Americans.

“Some of my hardest workers are the 23-year-old men who work alongside of me,” said Dial.

“This generation is filled with people who want to change things. They are the generation of fixers, of people who want to better the world. That’s why we try to target recruitment efforts to many young men and women. They are passionate about helping the world become a better place, and that’s important today.”