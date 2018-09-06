Et Cetera searches for more student involvement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall University’s literary journal organization Et Cetera will have a meeting for students interested in joining their staff at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, in Corbly Hall’s English department library.

“If someone has a passion for the written word and is fascinated by the creative process, this is the organization for them,” Morgan Byrne, fiction editor and social media representative of Et Cetera, said.

Byrne, a second-year English graduate student, said Et Cetera and its members aim to aid the university and community through promoting engagement with creative works.

“Together we’re able to begin building bridges toward the literary world outside of the collegiate arena,” Byrne said. “We are preparing ourselves and those around us for the sometimes scary task of getting creative work published. One of the greatest benefits of being a part of Et Cetera is getting to take part in the publishing and editing process of creative works. It’s an immense growing experience.”

In addition to providing a valuable creative outlet for students which they may not otherwise have, Et Cetera functions as a building block for the beginning of a student’s creative or publishing career, Byrne said.

Et Cetera presents its members with opportunities to read their published works at annual events and receive copies of the year’s journal.

The organization sponsors an annual launch party event in the spring as well as a gathering in the fall, at both of which contributors can perform readings of their works to professors, students, alumni and other attendees.

These events are both a great way for writers to enhance their performative reading skills and chances for them to build on their job resumes, Byrne said.

Hallie Trader, a junior English major, said she has taken advantage of many of the opportunities offered by Et Cetera by participating as a general reader last year, where she often read and voted on which submissions should be sent to the journal’s editors.

“Anyone who enjoys art and literature should absolutely consider joining Et Cetera,” Trader said.

Trader said the best part about Et Cetera is that anyone in the community can join, whether by working on the journal in the editing process or by submitting their own work.

“Et Cetera really showcases the talent we have here at Marshall,” she said.

Byrne also said the organization’s openness to all different types of people with various interests is important.

“Being a part of Et Cetera is being a part of a fun, reading- intensive, small-scale version of the publishing sphere,” Byrne said.

Et Cetera has always had submitters from various departments throughout the university in the past, and the aim is to keep it that way, she said.

“This journal is not only for those who feel they fit in the mold of an English major,” Byrne said. “This is every bit career and character building as it is a creative enterprise. Our doors are open to everyone on campus, and we celebrate that.”

Byrne said anyone interested in joining Et Cetera should attend the meeting. Et Cetera can be contacted through their Twitter account, where they provide frequent updates regarding the organization and its events, Byrne said.

Douglas Harding can be contacted at [email protected]