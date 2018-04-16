Last day for West Virginians to register to vote

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

West Virginia’s primary elections take place on May 8. Today marks the last day to register to vote in this election, which can be done so on the Secretary of State’s website.

Pew Research reports that in the 2016 election, millennials cast 34 million votes, which is an increase from the 18.4 million they cast in 2008.

“I am really grateful for my ability to vote and that I have the freedom to choose who has leadership over me,” senior marketing major Jake Bradley said. “Our elected officials have a direct impact on the way we live our lives every day.”

Cabell County residents may vote early at a precinct located on Marshall’s campus in the Memorial Student Center Room 2W37 April 25 through May 5.

“If no one says anything and then we get someone in office who does something we don’t like, we don’t have a reason to complain,” freshman education major Tatum Ferris said.

Running for U.S. Senator are Bo Copley, Don Blankenship, Evan Jenkins, Patrick Morrisey, Thomas Willis, Joe Manchin and Paula Jean Swearengin.

Running for office for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Third Congressional District are Ayne Amjad, Carol Miller, Conrad Lucas, Marty Gearheart, Philip Payton, Rick Snuffer, Rupie Phillips, Janice Hagerman, Shirley Love, Paul E. Davis and Richard Ojeda.

Cabell County’s candidates for State Senator are Larry Brooke Lunsford and Mike Woelfel.

The 17th district’s candidates for State House of Delegates are Joyce W. Holland, Matthew Rohrbach, Chad Lovejoy, Christopher Hughart and Jeanette M. Rowsey.

Ginny Blake can be contacted at [email protected]