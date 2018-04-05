The student news site of Marshall University

City of Huntington begins pothole repairs with new outlook

Ginny Blake, ReporterApril 5, 2018Leave a Comment

With the spring weather coming up and winter days over, city officials can begin patching up potholes. This year the road is being revamped in a completely different way.

To address concerns about road safety, the city of Huntington is using a new system called ‘he Pothole Killer. Officials said the system can restore 100 potholes a day.

The machine is on loan from Patch Management to the city of Huntington for a few weeks, Newsday reports.

“We’ve been repairing potholes for probably 50 years by using the same method,” Huntington Highway Superintendent Kevin Orelli said to NewsDay. “So, we want to bring the town of Huntington into the 21st century and use a more efficient method for doing that work.”

Students said they are concerned about the potholes, because not only are they a safety issue, but they also wreak havoc on drivers’ cars.

“Every time I drive, I feel like I’m going to wreck, especially on Fifth Avenue,” Izzy McCuskey, sophomore education major, said.

While potholes are still a problem currently, many students said they are hopeful to see flat tires turn into nice, flat roads. In the meantime, potholes can be reported to the city of Huntington by calling the Street Division in the Department of Public Works at 304-696-4483.

Ginny Blake can be contacted at [email protected]

