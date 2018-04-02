Marshall Greek Life prepares for 2018 ‘Greek Week’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Greek Week returns to Marshall next week, with different activities relating to sports, singing and community service projects taking over campus. The week is used to bring the Greek community together as well as performing community service, according to Sabel Meadows, the president of the Panhellenic Council (PHC).

“The main purpose of Greek Week is definitely Greek unity and community service,” Meadows said. “It’s the big event of the year, where we are all able to get together, not just to compete, but to have fun.”

Throughout the week, each Greek organization will participate in different events in order to win points toward different prizes to be awarded at the end of the week. These awards include different MVPs, Greek Week winners and Greek Sing winners.

The week will feature sports tournaments including volleyball, basketball, flag football and soccer. These events are all scheduled on different days, kicking off on Sunday with volleyball at the Recreation Center.

There will also be new activities, including a cookout for the Greek community set to take place at Ritter Park and a chariot race for the participating organizations. The chariot contest consists of the fraternities and sororities constructing their own chariots to race against competing organizations.

Another new aspect of Greek Week this year is a focus on giving back to the city. The different Greek councils, which includes PHC, Interfraternity Council (IFC) and the National PanHellenic Council (NPHC), have dedicated a day to different community service projects.

There will be multiple stations set up in the Don Morris room of the student center to collect food, blankets and various hygiene products for the Harmony House, an organization that works toward helping the homeless population in Huntington.

Rachel Delaney, the sophomore philanthropy executive for PHC, said she thinks incorporating the day of community service is important, because Greek Life is not only about those involved in a fraternity or sorority.

“This event is so special, because we have time dedicated just to philanthropy,” Delaney said. “Greek Life isn’t just about sports or just about us hanging out. Yes, we get together and build relationships, but this event is reaching out to help others, which is awesome.”

The week will conclude on Apr. 15 with the Greek community competing at Greek Sing. This is a competition where the organizations are given the opportunity to show their musical talents. This event will also raise money for another local organization, Lily’s Place, which serves babies who suffer from neonatal abstinence syndrome and provides support to families and caregivers.

The awards ceremony will take place shortly after the final performance at Greek Sing to recognize those who have exceeded expectations in the various Greek Week events. Meadows said while the week is a compilation of competitions, she hopes everyone has fun.

“Yes, we are competing,” Meadows said. “But I hope everyone just has a good time together. I think that’s more important than winning.”

Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]