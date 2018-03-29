The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Filed under NEWS

Marshall University’s SAME-ASCE chapter brings home multiple awards from annual conference

Ginny Blake, ReporterMarch 29, 2018Leave a Comment

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marshall University’s SAME-ASCE chapter competed against other universities during the annual Virginia Conference. The conference, on March 22-24, allowed Marshall’s engineering students to participate in various competitions, such as the construction of a concrete canoe and steel bridge.

“I am very proud of everyone who dedicated their time and effort to competing in ASCE Virginia’s Conference,” said Megan Bates, junior electrical engineering major and Marshall SAME-ASCE chapter president. “We placed in all of the small competitions including getting third place oral presentation portion of the concrete canoe competition. I am very excited to see what next year has in store for us.”

Marshall students received second place during the shirt design competition, third in concrete Frisbee toss, and third in steel hockey stick and concrete hockey puck shootout. For their concrete canoe, they received sixth place.

Caleb Mitchell, senior engineering major and Marshall University SAME-ASCE chapter vice president, received third in the Marr Technical Paper Competition with his paper on the vulnerability of connected vehicles to hacking.

During the steel bridge competition, the bridges were judged based on appearance, construction speed, lightness, stiffness, cost, efficiency and performance. Marshall’s steel bridge did not hold up under the required weight, however the bridge itself only weighed 80 pounds–120 pounds less than the next lightest bridge.

Ginny Blake can be contacted at [email protected]

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Local Journalists to present ‘Path to Pulitzer’

Two Pulitzer Prize winners will discuss the process of investigating and writing award-winning news stories in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall April...

New law to bring changes to PROMISE in W.Va.
New law to bring changes to PROMISE in W.Va.
Police Blotter

Burglary A student reported he had $116 stolen off of his desk in his dorm room after leaving the room to use the restroom. The student claimed he le...

Student Veteran Association to have elections, hopes to become involved with SGA in future

The Student Veteran Association assists veterans on campus and allows them to have a common area to relax between classes and rely on one another for ...

MU Reads gives students a taste of women authors
MU Reads gives students a taste of women authors