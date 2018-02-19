Nalaxone training can ‘save someone’s life’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students and faculty members gathered Thursday evening in the Memorial Student Center to discuss how to safely administer the Naloxone auto injector, more commonly known as Narcan or Evzio, in situations where a person has overdosed on opiates or opioids.

Those who attended were told how to respond if they encounter someone who has overdosed on narcotics. They were also given the step-by-step process of how to help a person in need by using naloxone.

C.K. Babcock, a clinical assistant professor for the School of Pharmacy who also works for the Health Department, conducted the training. Babcock told those who attended multiple times how they can save lives using naloxone.

“Breathing is the first way you can save someone’s life,” Babcock said. “Naloxone is the second.”

Babcock went on to talk about how the drug can be used for more than just heroin, the opioid most commonly associated with Huntington. Painkillers such as oxycodone, fentanyl and more are also opioids where naloxone can be given when someone has overdosed.

The presence of naloxone in Huntington is viewed as beneficial to those in the medical field as well as civilians throughout the city, Babcock said.

Alyssa Marcum, a freshman at Marshall, said she believes it is important for people to be aware of how to use this in case they ever need it. She said the training only lasts an hour long and can change lives.

“Sitting through an hour-long training period is nothing compared to being able to save someone’s life,” Marcum said.

Babcock said he believes fixing the drug problem in Huntington involves treating those who need help with respect. He said the Health Department works hard to make sure people know they are cared for.

“The thing that makes me the proudest is that when people walk through our doors, we treat them like a human being; we treat them like they matter,” Babcock said.

