Sigma Tau Gamma plans Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics

The Polar Plunge is back at Marshall University and will be at noon Saturday by the west side gate of the Joan C. Edward football stadium. This is an event where students can give donations and will jump, or plunge, into a pool in order to raise money for the Special Olympics.

This year’s event will consist of a costume contest in addition to the plunge itself. There will also be an after-plunge party for those who took the plunge and those who donated to the cause without jumping.

The Polar Plunge has taken place for the last few years and has raised over $1,000 for the Special Olympics.

Gabriel Hoverman, a senior computer sceince major and house manager of Sig Tau, spoke about how the Special Olympics is part of the fraternity’s national philanthropy, meaning that all of the Sigma Tau Gammas around the country help contribute to the cause in some way.

Even though Sig Tau is a contributor, Hoverman said the other Greek organizations often participate as well to help raise money.

“It’s a great way to see the Greek community come together and raise money for a good cause,” Hoverman said.

There will be awards given to different participants based on how much money has been raised by an individual or team as well as who shows up with the best costumes.

Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]