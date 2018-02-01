SGA inducts new student officials in Tuesday’s meeting and gains funding for student organizations

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

SGA had two new executives and four senators swear in Tuesday. Funding was also given to several student organizations.

A new chief of staff and press secretary were sworn in to the Student Government Senate Wednesday at its second meeting of the semester.

Stephen Holland, senior exercise science major and secretary of Student Wellness and Involvement, was sworn in as chief of staff, while Whitney Ramey, senior political science major and former Student Government Senate Representative, was named press secretary.

As secretary of Student Wellness and Involvement, Holland has been focused on providing club sports to Marshall students. He is also looking to upgrade the election process software.

As chief of staff, Holland will assist Matt Jarvis, senior economics major and student body president.

“(Chief of Staff) is more of a behind the scenes and infrastructure role,” Holland said.

Ramey will be in charge of media coverage and run SGA’s social media.

“My job is to make sure the student body, faculty and city of Huntington are aware of the Student Government Association’s activities, involvement and initiatives at Marshall and in the Huntington community,” Ramey said.

Four senators were also sworn in Tuesday. Alex O’Donnell, senior economics major and former chief of staff, was sworn in as student body vice president on Jan. 23.

SGA also funded several student organizations this past Tuesday. Each organization was allocated $500 a piece.

“We’re in our last few months, so we’re just trying to make sure we go out with a lot of things finished and projects that we hope will be carried on with the next student body president,” Holland said.

Ginny Blake can be contacted at [email protected]