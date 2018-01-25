Police Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Indecent Exposure

Jan. 20 at 12:17 p.m., MUPD received a call from a female who claimed a male exposed himself on the second floor of Drinko Library. The caller gave a description of the man and MUPD was able to look at a rough photo of the man through security footage. Officers searched the building and were then made aware that the suspect had left the library and fled west down 4th Avenue. A suspect was stopped at 13th Street and 4th Avenue. The male originally claimed he hadn’t been in Drinko but confessed he had when asked again. Officers brought the victim down to identify the suspect, but she was not able to give a positive identification. The suspect was released.

Unlawful Drinking Under 21

Officers responded to a call Jan. 21 at 4:01 a.m., reporting a highly intoxicated male in the freshman residence halls. He was identified despite not being a student and not carrying any identification. The male was arrested for drinking under 21 and obstructing an officer. He was later transported to Western Regional Jail.

Stalking

A woman filed a report Jan. 21 that she had been stalked since Dec. 2. The victim claimed a man had come into Holderby and masturbated in the lobby on Dec. 2 and Jan. 13. The victim reported the suspect followed her to Towers East on Jan. 19. The complainant went to MUPD on Jan. 19. The man was identified as a former Marshall student who said he wants to return to school. Officers are waiting on video footage for evidence. The suspect was given a trespass warning and released.

Petit Larceny

A 29-inch Nishiki mountain bike was stolen from the south side of Freshman North Residence Hall. The bike was taken sometime between 10 p.m. Jan.19 and 8 a.m. Jan. 22. The cable lock had been cut.

Petit Larceny

Jan. 22, a student reported his bike was stolen from outside Freshman North Residence Hall. The 26-inch green Huffy mountain bike was parked outside the building around 7 p.m. Jan. 21. The victim returned to the bike rack at approximately 3 p.m. Jan. 22 to find the master padlock had been cut off.

Public Intoxication

At 10:35 a.m. Jan. 23, officers were dispatched to the bus stop at 18th Street and 5th Avenue. An unidentified male was caught drinking on the bus bench. When asked for his name and date of birth, the man repeatedly yelled profanities to the officers. When asked to stop, the male made fists as if he were prepared to fight. A bottle of vodka was found next to him. The officers reported the male smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred. The man was later identified. He was transported to Western Regional Jail on public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]