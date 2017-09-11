Brady’s record day

Marshall wide receiver Tyre Brady put himself in rare air during the Thundering Herd football team’s 37-20 loss at NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina Saturday night.

The redshirt junior shattered a Carter-Finley Stadium record for a visiting player and even broke the Wolfpack record after he hauled in 11 receptions and 248 yards.

“I think (he’s) pretty damn good,” Herd head coach Doc Holliday said. “He’s a hell of a player, great kid. He didn’t practice much during the week and he went out there and played extremely well. We need him to do that, that’s the kind of player he is.”

Brady hauled in 11 catches on 16 targets from Litton in the game.

The game plan for the Herd was to get him the ball more in week two, after he caught just three passes for 54 yards and a score against Miami (Ohio).

“We made a concerted effort to get him the ball today,” Holliday said during his postgame press conference. “I thought Chase did a good job throwing the ball, and he did a good job of making plays.”

The concerted effort by the coaching staff to get the ball to Brady Saturday was prevalent from the start of the game.

On the Herd’s second drive of the game, Litton found Brady four times in five tries and three of those completions were for 15 or more yards.

“They count on me to make plays and I just want to be there for them in any way,” Brady said. “Every time the ball is thrown my way I feel like I’m supposed to make that play, so I go all out in making the play.”

The Miami (Fla.) transfer finished the first half with six catches for 188 yards and a score, but the Wolfpack defense still could not stop him.

In attempt to stop Brady’s ability, NC State tried double and triple-teaming him on the outside.

But that was unfruitful as well, and Brady relished in the opportunity.

“Going in, moments like that, that’s what a player wants,” Brady said. “The great ones want to be in positions like that.”

Brady said he had no clue he broke the stadium record for yards until after the game. He and the Herd were trying to win a game still.

While he did not know his stats during the game, Herd fans realized Brady was on his way toward a Marshall program record in addition to the stadium record.

Brady finished just 40 yards shy of tying former Heisman Trophy finalist Randy Moss’ school record of 288 yards in Marshall’s 1996 Division I-AA playoff first round 59-14 win against Delaware.

“That’s a great blessing for me to be up there by him, with the greats,” Brady said. “I didn’t even know when I was out there (on the field), I was just playing. I watched Moss when I was growing up. I always wanted to make a Moss catch going over the defender.”

One thing that was evident when Litton threw Brady’s direction was that they had the confidence in each other that if the ball was thrown in the vicinity, a play could be made.

That confidence in each other was formed during Brady’s transfer year and in the offseason.

“We did a lot of stuff. We went to work (in the offseason),” Brady said. “Even when I was sitting out last year, sometimes I would pull Chase aside and we’d throw to each other. I always went in there and watched film with him. When he was in there breaking down films against other teams, I’d go in and watch with him so I could see what he sees out there so we could be on one accord.”

Brady said seeing the hard work he and Litton put in with each other payoff is the greatest feeling.

“It makes you want to go even harder,” Brady said. “Seeing all your hard work pay off puts you on another level.”

The previous NC State receiving yards record at Carter-Finley Stadium was set by former wide out Jerricho Cotchery with 217 yards against the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2003.

The visitor’s stadium record was set by Wake Forest’s James Brim who had 194 receiving yards against the Wolfpack defense in 1986.

Marshall now must ready itself for the Kent State Golden Flashes in week three. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium with Hall of Fame Weekend festivities planned before kickoff.

