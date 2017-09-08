Marching Thunder uses new technology to capture halftime show performance

The Marching Thunder has found a new and innovative way to keep up with technological advances through a special pair of glasses from the popular social media app, Snapchat.

Marshall band member Erin Fields got to experience the new technology during the first Marshall football game last Saturday against Miami (Ohio).

Snapchat has created a special pair of glasses, Spectacle, that allow users to create snap videos that show exactly what the wearer is seeing by the push of a button.

“One day, Dr. Dalton (Director of the Marching Thunder), asked if I had heard about the Snapchat glasses, and I had, but I had never used them,” Fields explained. “He ordered a pair from Amazon Prime and received them a couple of days before the game, so we decided to capture some pre-game activities and the halftime show.”

The glasses work by connecting to the user’s Snapchat account by Bluetooth. While in action, the user presses a button on the leg of the glasses, and it starts recording a 10 second video.

“You press the button once for 10 seconds, twice for 20 seconds, and a third time for 30 seconds,” Fields said.

Fields said she hopes the glasses will be a big hit on the Marching Thunder’s Snapchat, and they will be continuously used throughout the season.

“For parades and what’s going on in the stands at the games, I’ll probably be the one using the glasses, but for pre-game and the halftime show, the glasses will probably be passed around so everyone can see the whole band’s point of view, not just one person,” Fields said.

Fellow band member Madi Persinger said she really enjoyed the experience of the glasses.

“I think it’s a really interesting take on the halftime show,” Persinger said. “Everyone can see what the band is doing from the stands, but it’s totally different seeing the band from our perspective.”

During Fields’ first game with the glasses, she captured the band getting ready for the game, the halftime show and some of the action in the stands.

“Once we get the lights incorporated into the show, having the glasses will be an even bigger experience for us as a band and for the crowd as spectators,” Persinger said.

Buffy Six can be contacted at [email protected]